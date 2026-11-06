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Wintry Mix of Rain, Snowflakes, Graupel, and Sleet Possible Friday Night for Cleveland, Mansfield, and Canton With Waterspouts Also Threatening Over Lake Erie
By Justin Lyle,8 days ago
CLEVELAND — A reminder that winter is right around the corner is headed to Northeast Ohio. Short-range models are coming in colder for Friday night into Saturday morning, especially along the Lake Erie snowbelt. Heavy lake-effect bands could bring a wintry mix of rain, snowflakes, graupel, and possibly sleet. Waterspouts are also possible over Lake Erie.
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