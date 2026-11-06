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Taurid Meteor Shower Peaks With Up to 6 Meteors Per Hour as Great Viewing Conditions Cover Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Pensacola Tonight
By Justin Lyle,8 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Taurid meteor shower is peaking across Florida on Thursday night, November 5. Good to great viewing conditions are expected across nearly the entire state. Viewing is possible from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the peak from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. At the peak, skywatchers could see about 4 to 6 meteors per hour.
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