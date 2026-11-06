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Twice-Daily Weather Balloon Launches Return Across Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and the Western U.S., Filling a Major Data Gap Before the Winter Storm Season
By Justin Lyle,8 days ago
DENVER — Weather balloon launches have returned to normal at several sites across the country that had been operating on a reduced schedule. Over the past two years, a number of launch sites run by National Weather Service offices had been cut back from the standard two launches per day. As of this week, those sites are back to launching twice a day. The change fills a large gap in weather data across the western half of the country.