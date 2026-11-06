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Patchy Frost and Mid to Upper 30s Possible Sunday and Monday Mornings for Huntsville, Muscle Shoals, Cullman, and Gadsden as November Chill Returns
By Justin Lyle,9 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The November chill returns to Alabama this weekend. Widespread morning lows in the 40s are expected, with some 30s possible across north Alabama by Sunday morning. Patchy frost could develop in northern counties. Another frost threat is possible on Monday morning, when lows could reach the mid to upper 30s.
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