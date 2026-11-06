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Medium Snow Risk During Thanksgiving Week for Minneapolis, Fargo, Sioux Falls, and Green Bay as Polar Vortex Disruption Brings Colder Air to the Midwest
By Justin Lyle,9 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — An early look at Thanksgiving week shows a growing chance of accumulating snow across much of the Midwest. Impacts from the recent polar vortex disruption are expected to start taking shape during that week. A medium snow risk covers large parts of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. This outlook covers the whole week of Thanksgiving, not just Thanksgiving Day.
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