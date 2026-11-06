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Medium Snow Risk During Thanksgiving Week for Minneapolis, Fargo, Sioux Falls, and Green Bay as Polar Vortex Disruption Brings Colder Air to the Midwest

By Justin Lyle,

9 days ago
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