undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Heavy Downpours, Gusty Winds, and Isolated Severe Storms Return to Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, and Wilmington Friday as Cold Front Crosses the State
By Justin Lyle,8 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rain and storm chances are finally returning to central and eastern North Carolina on Friday, November 6. A cold front moving through the state will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could bring heavy rain at times. An isolated severe risk will be in place from about 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., mainly from Raleigh east toward the beaches.
15