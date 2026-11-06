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Hard Freeze With Lows in the 20s Friday Night Ends the Growing Season for Peoria, Springfield, Galesburg, and the Quad Cities This Weekend
By Justin Lyle,8 days ago
PEORIA, Ill. — A hard freeze is on the way for much of Illinois this weekend. Friday night will be the coldest, with lows in the 20s across the northern half of the state. Saturday night will bring lows in the low 30s, followed by the mid 30s on Sunday night. The freeze will officially end the growing season across the state.
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