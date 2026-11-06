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Up to 3 Inches of Rain Targets San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Brownsville This Weekend While Houston Sees Lighter Totals From Texas Storm System
By Justin Lyle,8 days ago
HOUSTON — A rainy weather system is moving into Texas this weekend, bringing much-needed rain to parts of the state. Clouds will return on Saturday, with rain chances increasing on Sunday. The highest rain totals are likely over South Texas, where some areas could see 2 to 3 inches or more. Rain will be welcome, but it is not a drought-buster for the Houston area.
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