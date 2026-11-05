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Particle Kid and Daniel Lanois Announce New Album The Ocean Floor
By E Monthly News Staff,6 days ago
Particle Kid, the musical project of Micah Nelson, and producer and recording artist Daniel Lanois have announced The Ocean Floor, an 11-track collaborative album scheduled for release on February 26, 2027, through Loosegroove Records. The announcement includes the lead single “Even the Birds,” accompanied by a music video directed by Nelson.