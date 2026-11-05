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Disrespectful Tourists Are a Top Concern for Hawaii Residents, Survey Finds
3 days ago
Fewer Hawaii residents say tourism's benefits outweigh its problems. A spring 2026 statewide survey of 1,716 residents found 53 percent agree, down from 58 percent in 2025. The concerns go beyond crowded beaches. Only 49 percent believe tourism improves their quality of life, while 66 percent say their island serves tourists at residents' expense. Among residents who see more problems than benefits, disrespect for Hawaiian culture, traditions and land tops the list at 75 percent. High prices follow at 71 percent. Overcrowding and environmental damage each drew concern from 68 percent of that group. Residents also highlighted visitor interactions with wildlife and endangered animals, and the need for education. The Hawaii Tourism Authority says it is educating visitors about respecting culture and protecting wildlife and natural resources. Its guidance also emphasizes consideration for people living there. Residents' sense of influence remains limited: just 26 percent feel they have a voice in tourism development decisions. Still, 70 percent hold a favorable opinion of tourism.