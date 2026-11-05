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ASE, ASE Education Foundation Exhibit at SEMA, AAPEX
By Doug Kaufman,6 days ago
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and the ASE Education Foundation attended AAPEX and SEMA during Industry Week in Las Vegas 2026 to meet with fellow attendees from across the autotomotive spectrum. Senior executives from both organizations discussed ASE’s newest initiatives, including the ASE Education Foundation’s $25 million...