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“Stop Lying to Yourself” – Fans Reject Alexander Zverev’s Frustration Over World No. 1 Criticism After Paris Masters Loss
8 days ago
Tennis fans pushed back against Alexander Zverev’s frustration over the criticism surrounding his rise to World No. 1, arguing that questions about his achievement are justified. Zverev officially claimed the top spot in the ATP rankings on Nov. 2, becoming only the second German after Boris Becker to claim...