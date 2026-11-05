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Why the search for particle dark matter is really hopeless, part 2
By tritonstation,7 days ago
Last time, I discussed the requirement for dark matter to naturally explain the observed MONDian phenomenology. That is a high standard that no dark matter model currently meets. But it is at least conceivable, and the widespread attitude in the community is that whatever needs to happen will eventually emerge from the effects of feedback in ever-higher resolution simulations. Here I attempt to explain why that is an unobtainable chimera. There will be math.