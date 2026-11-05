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Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 6, 2026
6 days ago
Plenty of clouds around today as we work through moisture circulating around the backside of low pressure in Ontario. This mositure is not generally heavy enough to trigger precipitation, but we wont rule out spits and sprinkles to go with the clouds along with the occasional isolated shower in the far north. But with strong north winds coming across the Great Lakes, clouds will be formidable most of the day over most of the state. The clouds will likely keep us from getting as cold as we otherwise would overnight tonight. Still, we are saying there is potential for patchy frost tomorrow morning as we get started in a few areas. As clouds break up through the day tomorrow, the cold air is still here. That means we continue to say Sunday will have a frosty start in plenty of places. The map below is an updated look at morning lows Sunday morning. We should turn out mostly sunny for Sunday.