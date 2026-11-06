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Where Our Home Actually Stands
By Wes Dove,8 days ago
Over the past year we have walked through the ideas in The Values Advantage and adapted them to the relationships that matter most: marriage, children, and close friendships. That series is now complete. Cindy and I have since released a revised and expanded edition. One addition that did not exist when we started is the five stages of values optimization. Before we turn toward material from Leveraging Leadership Growth, it is worth pausing to see where a home actually sits.