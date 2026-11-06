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Best Cocktail Bar: Smith Tower Observatory Bar
By Seattle Mag,9 days ago
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2026 issue of Seattle magazine. Located on the 35th floor of the historic Smith Tower, the Observatory Bar serves up classic cocktails—think martinis and old fashioneds—and seasonal signatures inspired by the time of year. Barrel-aged favorites are a throwback to the Prohibition era, bites are shareable, and the city views can’t be beat. If you’re looking to bring an elevated drinks experience home, try one of the bar’s weekly cocktail classes; each month has a spirits-based theme.