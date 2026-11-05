undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Halle Berry’s Ex Olivier Martinez is Demanding $240,000 in Legal Fees From Actress Amid Custody Battle
6 days ago
The post-divorce legal proceedings between Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry and her ex-husband, French actor Olivier Martinez, have taken another complex financial turn. The 60-year-old actor is officially asking a Los Angeles judge to order Berry, 60, to cover $240,000 of his accumulated and projected legal expenses as the pair continue to navigate custody arrangements for their 13-year-old son, Maceo.