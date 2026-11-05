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Sony Q2 FY2026: Profit Surges as Content Offsets PS5 Slowdown and AI-Driven Memory Pressure
By Sophia Chen,4 days ago
Sony Group’s November 5 quarterly results offered a sharp answer to one of the year’s bigger consumer-tech questions: what happens when the AI infrastructure boom starts making everyday devices more expensive to build? For now, Sony’s answer is that a strong mix of games, subscriptions, music and film can more than cushion the blow. In the three months ended September 30, sales rose 10% to ¥3,429.4 billion, operating income jumped 45% to ¥622.3 billion, and net income attributable to Sony shareholders increased 44% to ¥449.6 billion. Sony also lifted its full-year outlook.