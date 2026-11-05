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Election results 2026: Ballot measures signal tougher local terms for data-center expansion
By Sophia Chen,3 days ago
Local voters across the U.S. used the November 3 elections to throw sand in the gears of the data-center boom. In Ballotpedia’s November 4 scorecard, at least 50 data-center-related measures appeared on 2026 ballots; 47 had been decided, and 46 of those outcomes favored greater limits on development. One favored development: voters in Harwood, North Dakota, rejected added review requirements for certain industrial projects, including data centers.