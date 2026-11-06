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ABB Robotics sale to SoftBank hits China block, leaving the carve-out question unresolved
By Sophia Chen,8 days ago
ABB has confirmed the clearest setback yet to SoftBank’s planned purchase of its Robotics division: China has prohibited the acquisition of ABB Robotics in China. In a Nov. 5 update, ABB said SoftBank informed it that China’s Office of the Working Mechanism for Foreign Investment Security Review had blocked that part of the transaction.