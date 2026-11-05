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Alabama Heritage Director Rebecca Todd Minder Announces Retirement Following Distinguished 45-Year Career
5 days ago
[TUSCALOOSA, ALA., NOV. 2026] — After a remarkable 45-year career in publishing, public relations, and communications, Rebecca Todd Minder, director of Alabama Heritage, announced her retirement at the end of 2026. Minder has devoted the past 20 years of her career to The University of Alabama, serving first with UA Press and later with Alabama Heritage, where she helped guide the award-winning history magazine through a period of growth, innovation, and national recognition.