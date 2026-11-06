undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott guests on new Thrown Into Exile song "Remorse"
8 days ago
Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott is featured on a new Thrown Into Exile song titled "Remorse." A music video for the single is available below. "'Remorse' is a personal song that deals with how much of yourself you are willing to give to something that only results in being where you started and the emotional weight that comes with that, past mistakes, things that could have been handled better and carrying that with you."