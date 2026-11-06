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From Independent Filmmaker to Studio Owner: André Joseph Brings New Creative Hub to Elizabeth, New Jersey
By Cher Murphy,8 days ago
There’s a new place for independent filmmakers, artists, podcasters, and more to use to take their vision to the next level. After spending 20 years as an independent filmmaker and entrepreneur,André Joseph has expanded AJ Epyx Productions, making it a creative hub that is accessible to all who need the space to see their vision come to life. And the best part may be that it’s only a 30-minute train ride from Manhattan.