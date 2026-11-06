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FAU Stuns UTSA as Owls Deliver Offensive Explosion in Statement Victory
By FauOwlAccess,8 days ago
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic delivered a statement performance Thursday night, riding an explosive offensive attack and timely defensive plays to defeat American Conference contender UTSA, 60-29, at Flagler Credit Union Stadium. The Owls entered the nationally televised matchup looking to rebound from a disappointing road loss to...