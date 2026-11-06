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Lions Close Out Regular Season with a Sweep to Become Winningest Team in Program History! Miller Meets Dig Milestone
8 days ago
Franklin Springs, GA – The Emmanuel Women's Volleyball team closed out the regular season tonight with a regional match-up against Georgia College. The Lions came out strong, taking the first set 25-15. The Lions carried their momentum into the 2nd set, earning the 25-14 win before closing out the game, 25-16 in set three to earn the sweep, 3-0.