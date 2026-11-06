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Grand jury indicts suspects tied to Moore’s death
By Shane Tenorio Healy,9 days ago
Jonathan David Atalig Untalan and Aja Lyrick Lujan were indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury on Thursday. The grand jury found probable cause to indict Untalan, 31, and Lujan, 28, on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as first-degree felonies and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as third-degree felonies.