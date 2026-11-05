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Tropical depression could become year’s 31st cyclone this weekend
By Walter Ulloa,3 days ago
The Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued a tropical cyclone formation alert Friday for Invest 99W and rated the chance of a significant cyclone forming within 24 hours as high. The center estimated winds at roughly 26 to 32 mph and cited warm water and light to moderate wind shear as favorable conditions. Drier air to the west and south, along with weak outflow aloft, could work against its development.