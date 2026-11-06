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Episode 60: Christina Chatfield, Composites One
By Scott Francis,8 days ago
Christina Chatfield, growth marketing and sales enablement director, Composites One. Source | Composites One. In this episode of the CW Talks podcast, CW speaks with Christina Chatfield, head of digital growth for Composites One (Arlington Heights, Ill., U.S.), about how digital solutions are influencing the composites supply chain. Chatfield explains what customers asked for when Composites One built its new eCommerce platform, how the company organized a catalog of roughly 45,000-50,000 products from more than 600 suppliers and which features — from saved reorder lists and buyer approval thresholds to delivery date requests and online quotes — are resonating with fabricators. She also shares her outlook for a supply chain that blends digital self-service with the technical support of sales representatives.