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Pacific territories get less than a penny per person in foundation funding
By Walter Ulloa,3 days ago
The group’s figures account for population size. “People in the territories receive just a nickel on the dollar from U.S. private foundations compared to the States’ average. The gap is even worse in Pacific territories, where people receive less than a penny on the dollar per person,” said Gretchen Sierra Zorita, program director of its Closing the Philanthropy Gap initiative, in a news release.