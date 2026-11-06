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Shanghai Loho Develops Toughened Epoxy Systems for Pultrusion, Filament Winding
By Grace Stubbins,8 days ago
Loho High-Tech Materials (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (China) has developed a range of epoxy systems specifically for composite pultrusion and filament winding applications to address common processing and performance pain points including interlaminar cracking, the trade-off between toughness and heat resistance and limited pot life. Founded in 2014, Loho specializes in epoxy resin synthesis and modification, curing system design and targeted material development. The company has developed epoxy solutions for customers in industries including renewable energy, semiconductors, transportation, advanced manufacturing and aerospace.