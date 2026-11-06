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Guam TB official appointed to national advisory council
By Ron Rocky Coloma,9 days ago
Guam's experience responding to drug-resistant tuberculosis could help shape national prevention strategies following the appointment of a Department of Public Health and Social Services official to a federal advisory council. Chima Mbakwem, manager of DPHSS' Tuberculosis Control Program, has been designated as the National Tuberculosis Coalition of America's nonvoting representative...