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Harris County's Black and Latino voters delivered huge margins for Talarico, Hinojosa: See the data
2 days ago
State Reps. James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa's historic rout of the Republican Party, turning Texas blue for the first time in decades, gave Democrats a mandate for change. That mandate was especially strong among Harris County's Black and Hispanic voters, who waited in lines at polling centers where few voters turned out in previous elections. They voted overwhelmingly for Talarico in the U.S. Senate race and Hinojosa for governor.
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