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Operators: Diversify your account base
9 days ago
Most operators I talk to always like to set the larger accounts, and for good reason. I am writing 10 articles on what “NOT” to do in the office refreshment business in order to optimize the value of your business when the time comes to sell the business. One of my last articles was about not keeping smaller accounts because a buyer will not like to purchase the smaller accounts. Now I am going to discuss why it is not good to have a large account make up the majority of your sales.