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New Birmingham Venue Fora Coming in Summer 2026 Packs Ballroom, Ceremony Space and Outdoor Arbor Into One Site
By Erin Montoya,7 days ago
A new wedding and corporate retreat venue is coming to John Rogers Parkway in Birmingham, and it's designed so couples never have to leave the property between vows and the last dance. Fora Event Venue sits next to Guiding Light Church and packs three distinct event spaces onto a single site, each designed for a different part of the celebration.