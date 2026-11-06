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Rethinking Digital Transformation: Connecting Data, People, And Tools For Better Decisions
9 days ago
Digital transformation is reshaping the water sector. Utilities have access to more data than ever before, from work orders to inspection data and real-time monitoring information. The reality is that more data and technology alone do not improve asset management outcomes. Utilities still face the fundamental challenge of balancing competing priorities with limited resources and information gaps.