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WATCH: Angel Reese Joins Kim Mulkey for LSU Postgame Press Conference
By Mike Scarborough,9 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. — It was a record-breaking night for No. 9 LSU women's basketball, and a special homecoming for one of the program's biggest stars. With former LSU national champion Angel Reese back in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Kim Mulkey's Tigers improved to 2-0 Thursday night with a staggering 131-22 victory over Texas Southern.