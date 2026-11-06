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ICS Cybersecurity 101: Is The Purdue Model Still Enough?
9 days ago
Modern utilities are built on legacy. Pumps, relays, and controllers that once operated in isolation now talk to cloud dashboards, mobile tablets, and vendor service portals. This new reality makes a strong focus on industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity absolutely essential. The result is both remarkable efficiency and remarkable exposure, making ICS cybersecurity essential.