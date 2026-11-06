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WATCH: Angel Reese Returns to LSU, Joins Kim Mulkey for Special PMAC Entrance
By Mike Scarborough,8 days ago
BATON ROUGE – A familiar face brought an extra dose of excitement to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday night. Former LSU superstar and national champion Angel Reese returned to Baton Rouge for the Tigers' matchup with Texas Southern, joining head coach Kim Mulkey as the two emerged from the locker room to a thunderous ovation from the LSU faithful.
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