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Anaerobic Digestion Provides Energy And Revenue Opportunities At U.S. Water Resource Recovery Facilities
9 days ago
New nationwide research reveals how today's water resource recovery facilities (WRRFs) are turning wastewater into renewable energy, where adoption remains uneven, and why thousands of municipal facilities still present untapped resource recovery potential. For decades, wastewater operators have regarded anaerobic digestion primarily as a reliable way to stabilize biosolids and...