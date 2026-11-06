undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beyond The CCR: How Consumers Are Finding Water Quality Information
By Kevin Westerling,9 days ago
Earlier this year, I wrote about utilities that are raising the bar on Consumer Confidence Reports, transforming what has historically been a compliance document into a more engaging and accessible communications tool. It's an important evolution. But while some utilities are rethinking how they communicate water quality information, another shift...