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Understanding the Brain-Body Connection in Addiction
By Editorial Opportunities,8 days ago
Addiction fundamentally alters brain chemistry, disrupting the delicate balance of neurotransmitters that regulate mood, motivation, and reward processing. For decades, traditional addiction treatment focused primarily on talk therapy and pharmacological interventions. While these approaches remain essential, emerging neuroscience research reveals that physical movement may be one of the most powerful tools for restoring neurochemical balance and supporting long-term recovery.