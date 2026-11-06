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WeTheHobby, Stellar Roofing, O’Connell Electric Company lead 2026 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 List
8 days ago
40th Anniversary List of Fastest-Growing, Privately-Owned Companies. NOVEMBER 5, 2026 (Rochester, NY) – Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce announced the rankings for its 2026 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 List at an awards ceremony on Thursday, November 5th at the Floreano Convention Center, attended by over 1,800 business and community leaders from the Greater Rochester region. WeTheHobby, a multifaceted business that encompasses retail sports card sales, resale, card breaking, entertainment, and wholesale operations, earned the number one spot on the 40th annual list. Home improvement contractor Stellar Roofing and electric and utility infrastructure contractor O’Connell Electric Company rounded out the top three.