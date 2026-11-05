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McShane completes the Conway at Huxley Yards
By Joe Vanden Plas,7 days ago
The companies, people and issues shaping business in Madison and the Capital Region. McShane Construction Company on Thursday announced the completion of the Conway at Huxley Yards, a 50-unit mixed-income, multifamily development completed in partnership with affordable housing investor Lincoln Avenue Communities. The Conway, located at 1846 Commercial Ave. in...