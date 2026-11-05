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Cold Front Pushing Through
2 days ago
We’re waking up this Thursday morning to mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures in the 40s. A cold front is beginning to push southward through our northern counties early this morning, bringing stronger winds and a few showers. Most of us, however, will stay dry. The front will quickly move through the Panhandle over the next few hours, bringing a surge of wind to much of the area. Gusts of 30 mph or higher will be possible during the first half of the day.