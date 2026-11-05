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Democrat Mat Anderson wins WV House District 50 seat, formerly held by Pritt
7 days ago
A Democrat will fill the West Virginia House of Delegates seat formerly held by disgraced former Republican lawmaker Elliott Pritt. Mat Anderson won House District 50 Tuesday night, beating out independent candidate Tom Louisos, Constitution Party candidate Stacey L. Hensley and two write-in candidates, Republican William Jennings Vest and independent Eric Walton.
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