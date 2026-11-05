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Dan Dickau emerged as fan favorite, bright spot in challenging, pre-Katrina campaign | 25 On the Court
By Jim Eichenhofer,3 days ago
Each Thursday throughout the 2026-27 regular season, Pelicans.com will look back at a notable player from each of the 25 campaigns since New Orleans returned to the NBA a quarter-century ago. With the NBA becoming a 30-team, six-division league starting in 2004-05, New Orleans’ permanent move to the Western Conference...