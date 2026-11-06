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Survey Finds Errors in AI-Generated Safety Procedures
By Stasia DeMarco,9 days ago
Workers report mistakes in AI-assisted safety documents, raising concerns about oversight and accountability. More than one-third of workers surveyed reported errors in AI-generated workplace safety documents, while 20% said they witnessed an adverse outcome linked to those mistakes, according to a study by TRADESAFE. The study, published Oct. 6, surveyed...