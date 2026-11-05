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The Ghent Playhouse Seeks Directors’ Proposals for 2027-2028 Season
4 days ago
The Ghent Playhouse seeks directors’ proposals for its 2027-2028 theatre season. The Playhouse presents four productions each year, October through June, and welcomes any and all genres: comedy, drama, farce, musical, etc. Those interested may submit up to three proposals for consideration, along with copies of the scripts you would like us to consider. In addition, please provide your name, email address, phone number, and a brief resume, along with an outline of specific needs for each of the productions submitted: i.e., lighting, sound, set design, costumes, etc.