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GTA 6: Rapper Kodak Black Confirmed in Launch Gallery
By Alexandria Lopez,6 days ago
GTA 6 already features a star-studded cast - and one more famous name is joining the list. Previously, it was revealed that several celebrities are lending their voices to GTA 6's in-game radio stations. Popular names like Morgan Wallen, Lana Del Rey, and Bad Bunny can be heard as you cruise the streets of Leonida. Thanks to a new screenshot, we now know another viral face that will be featured in GTA 6.