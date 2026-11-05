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Rockstar Releases the GTA 6 Launch Gallery With More Than 35 New Images
By Henry Medrano,6 days ago
We are exactly two weeks away from the release of GTA 6, and Rockstar is making sure we remember it. To mark the occasion, the studio released 37 new images of the game in an album titled GTA 6 Launch Gallery. This is the biggest batch of images we have received since the game's website launched and pre-orders went live. In previous weeks, most of the new images came through feature articles and exclusive interviews.